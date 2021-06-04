Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 16: The Situation’s anniversary







Next week on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 16, there is a lot of big, celebratory stuff happening!

In the new promo below, you can get a sense of what is coming up as Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is celebrating his sober anniversary, and that means that a lot of his castmates (and of course Lauren) are doing their best to show him some love. Isn’t it nice to see Snooki as a part of this world again? She’s going to bring some more fun to the proceedings, and fun is certainly something we think the show needs as much of as possible. It’s been dark ever since the aftermath of Angelina’s wedding, especially with that reminder that Snooki isn’t there anymore.

Speaking of Angelina, this is where some of the sadness comes into play. She’s going to be reflecting on the fact that Chris seemingly left — there have been rumors of relationship issues for a while, which is why The Situation adopted his whole “The Investigation” persona. We’ll see at least some of this play out within this episode, but Angelina notes in the confessional that this isn’t something that she wishes on anyone.

So where will the remainder of this season go? It’s an interesting question given that the whole “family vacation” in the show’s title is fluid. There are times when this show feels like the olden days minus some of the booze, and hookups; however, there are other times it feels more like The Real Housewives. After how much we’ve seen some of these people go through, at this point we’re just happy to celebrate the fun achievements and hope that there’s less heartache and drama.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 16?

It's good to be back, fam! The moment we've all been waiting for is HAPPENING(!) next Jerzday. 😭 pic.twitter.com/sR5BmB2h45 — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) June 4, 2021

