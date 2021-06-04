Everything’s Gonna Be Okay season 3: Is it renewed, canceled?







Following tonight’s season 2 finale, is there a chance for an Everything’s Gonna Be Okay season 3 over at Freeform? Or, is this show going to wander off into the sunset? We have a few different things to talk through here.

The first thing to note here is what is actually known: Not a whole lot. For the time being nothing is confirmed as to if the comedy is coming back or not, and it remains to be seen what Freeform is going to do.

When you just look at the ratings alone, the news is far from good. This is a show that barely averaged a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also more than 110,000 live viewers a week. These aren’t great numbers, but it’s important to remember that there are other measures, as well. Think in terms of DVR viewership and streaming figures. All of this will be taken under consideration, and we’ve seen already that Freeform will keep shows around that don’t deliver big ratings. What matters to them are total profits and also buzz — is it a show that can generate headlines for them?

At some point over the next few weeks, we imagine that some more news on the future is going to start to trickle in. Freeform usually isn’t the sort of network that lets these sort of things linger. Sometimes, they do cancel shows a little bit early than people want, in fact.

If there is one thing we’re especially worried about when it comes to the future, it’s the idea that the show may not have gotten a great deal of buzz. Outside of Freeform viewers, are there enough people who are really even aware of the show? That is one of the things we’re the most worried about here.

Do you want to see an Everything’s Gonna Be Okay over at Freeform?

What do you think the chances are that they bring the show back? Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to also come back around for some other news. (Photo: Freeform.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







