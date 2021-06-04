Manifest season 3 episode 12, 13 (finale) spoilers: How will it end?







Next week on NBC you’re going to see not only Manifest season 3 episode 12, but also episode 13 to go along with it! We have a two-hour finale event right around the corner. Will this be when the picture finally starts to become clear? We’ve learned bits and pieces throughout the season, but we think this is where the metaphorical plane could soar to new heights! Let’s just hope that this metaphor has a better outcome than Flight 828 did.

Over these two hours, you’re going to see stories about a missing Cal, newly-discovered threats, difficult Callings, and also a potential cliffhanger. Based on what we know about this show, we have to assume that one is coming!

Below, you can see the Manifest season 3 finale synopsis if you want more news about what’s ahead for both episodes:

06/10/2021 (08:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The Stones are reunited with Olive, yet their happiness is quickly interrupted when they discover Cal has run away. As Michaela struggles to help the passengers avoid a deadly threat, her relationship with Jared sours over mistrust. Ben and Saanvi undertake a treacherous mission to save someone they love, defying Eureka and the forces of nature. Driven by her most ominous Calling to date, Michaela along with Zeke race to stop a passenger before his actions turn deadly. Jared and Vance team up to save a loved one, but the partnership soon reveals secrets that could upend both mens’ lives.

Will this lead into a season 4?

Here’s the frustrating thing: We still don’t know if the show is coming back or not! We hoped that the discussions between NBC and Warner Bros. TV would have led to something by this point, but unfortunately, that just hasn’t happened. There is still a reason for optimism though — this show does have a loyal following, and it’s shown itself to be more than flexible in changing timeslots. It’s also managed an extremely-late premiere in the spring, which isn’t the easiest thing in the world to do.

