Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 premiere date hopes at NBC







Following tonight’s finale, what is there to know about Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2? There are more episodes of the Christopher Meloni series coming, and we’re happy to share the most-recent insight within this article.

For starters, Organized Crime is coming back for more. While the ratings have slipped from where they were in that monster premiere earlier this spring, we’re still looking at a show that has averaged a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic. That’s a strong output for this timeslot, and it’s one of the reasons why NBC wants to keep it there this fall. It will continue to follow Law & Order: SVU, and before the two of them will be new series Law & Order: For the Defense. Given the success of the Benson – Stabler crossover events this year, let alone everything that has happened with One Chicago, it’s clear that NBC sees the value in bringing franchises to TV and airing them all on the same night.

A premiere date announcement should come later this summer, and expect to see the entire Thursday lineup back in either late September or some point in October. A promo for what’s coming up should surface a few weeks before the premiere.

One thing we can do is give you a peek behind the curtain structurally — in a conference call earlier this year, showrunner Ilene Chaiken and executive producer Dick Wolf noted that the plan for next season is to break it down into eight-episode chunks. In doing this, they can keep the feel similar to what they had with the Wheatley story in season 1.

Could a six-part crossover event happen?

C’mon — you have to at least considered it! Since One Chicago and SVU are set in the same world, it’s fun to play around with the idea of what that would look like. However, it’s hard to imagine that ever happening. It’d be a logistical nightmare to right, let alone film with two different cities involved.

