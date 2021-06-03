Grey’s Anatomy season 18 premiere date hopes for Ellen Pompeo, cast







Following the season 17 finale, it obviously makes some sense to want to know the Grey’s Anatomy season 18 premiere date — or at the very least, get a better sense that it’s happening.

As we often do with articles like this, let us begin by sharing the good news! ABC has already confirmed that there will be a season 18 of the long-running medical drama, with Ellen Pompeo officially back as Meredith Grey. It took a long time, though, for them to make this official, which will probably fuel rumors further that we’re near the end of the road for the show. That may be true, but we’d at least love to see Grey’s get to a season 20. That’s just such a big milestone number, and to date the original Law & Order, Gunsmoke, and of course Law & Order: SVU are the only shows to have achieved it.

Want to see some Grey’s Anatomy video coverage now? Then check out our most-recent review at the bottom of this article! If you do want to see some of our other reviews, we suggest that you subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube now.

Of course, there will be plenty of opportunities to dive into season 19/20 possibilities down the road — for the time being, let’s put our focus on season 18! Odds are, the show will be back this fall — think either late September or early October. When you consider the prevalence of vaccines in this country, there’s a good chance that filming will start up closer to when it typically does.

Be prepared to get some more news on a premiere date a little later this summer; this isn’t the sort of thing that ABC tends to reveal that far in advance! We wouldn’t be shocked if there is a two-hour premiere, given that this is something they’ve done many times over the years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 18?

Do you have an idea as to when you’d like to see it on the air? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to come back around for all sorts of other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







