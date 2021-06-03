





As we prepare for Lucifer season 6, we can’t help but be transfixed still on Dan after his season 5 story.

How in the world did this character end up in Hell? On the show, the explanation we received was that he was suffering from guilt, and that was what drove him there. Yet, the whole idea of this feels a little flimsy, given that we’ve seen characters end up in Heaven with a laundry-list of sins to their name. The rules of this show are complicated, and it’s almost reassuring that some of the actors are as perplexed as we are.

Take, for example, the man who plays Dan himself in Kevin Alejandro. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, the actor admitted that at first, he had a hard time understanding why his character’s choices led to him ending up there:

“I was confused by that choice, honestly, but Dan is super confused by it … You get glimpses of Dan trying to figure out why his choices have led him to where he’s at. It’s not a huge part of the [season], but it’s honest and it’s actually quite beautiful, the way they’ve handled the Dan of it all.”

The first thing we’re happy for is to just have reassurance that Dan is coming back. We had hoped for that after his untimely death, especially since him ending up in Hell doesn’t feel like closure for anyone. With Maze now looking after Hell, we’d like to think that she can help — at the very least, we do think that she’ll try.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Lucifer season 6?

