Outlander video: See Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan on season 6 set







In the event that you did not know, earlier this week the Outlander cast and crew had quite the celebration! It was World Outlander Day, and that meant a chance for everyone to give back to the fans who have made all of this possible.

In the video below, you can get a small taste of that as Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, and others give thanks to the viewers for their love and support. They are the reason why the show remains on the air, and will continue until at least the end of season 7. This is one of the biggest premium-cable shows on TV, and it certainly is one of the most passionate followings.

This video was released at the same time as some other major announcements pertaining to the show. Take, for starters, the news that season 6 will be only eight episodes (likely due to the virus), and should premiere at some point in early 2022. We’re still a little too far out to get a teaser as to what’s coming next, but at least we’re all in a better position now to chart out what some of the future will look like.

In a statement earlier this week, here is what executive producer Matthew B. Roberts had to say about the challenges of making this season happen:

“We are excited to get into the editing room to work on bringing the fans one step closer to reuniting with the family back on Fraser’s Ridge, Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges which led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible. Dinna fash, we will then film an extended season seven with 16 episodes next year as life returns to normalcy.”

That statement contains the big news: Season 7 will be longer! That helps to make up for what we’re missing this time around.

