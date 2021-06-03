Blue Bloods season 12 spoilers: Could Eddie become a detective?







We’ve said for a while now that we’d love to see Eddie on Blue Bloods get some sort of promotion. Her husband Jamie is now a Sergeant and she is not, even though the two took the exam at roughly the same time. Meanwhile, Erin’s moved up the ranks at the District Attorney’s Office. Given that Vanessa Ray’s character is great as a cop, isn’t it fair to think that a promotion could be incoming? We think it’s over due.

While it remains to be seen what producers decide for the character (we’re still months away from season 12 airing), it’s nice to know that a promotion is at least on their minds! In an interview with TV Insider, showrunner Kevin Wade notes that there have been discussions about a new spot for Eddie on the force, noting one example of the work she’s doing already:

“We played an episode late in the season where she went undercover with Anthony [Steven Schirripa] to try to nab a crooked parole officer … Every time we’ve played her undercover, it brightens up the screen. It’s on the table that Eddie could become a detective.”

If Eddie becomes a detective, could it mean more time with Danny? It certainly could, but we don’t want to take away the screen time that he has with Baez already. If Eddie were to become a detective, we’re sure the writers would find a way to make her work somewhat different from Donnie Wahlberg’s character. One of the things that Blue Bloods likes to do is showcase a number of different kinds of police-work, so with that we’d love to see her continue down the road of undercover work. For Ray as an actress, we’re sure she would love the prospect of getting to take on a role-within-the-role week after week!

Blue Bloods season 12 is currently set to premiere on CBS this Fall in its same Friday-night timeslot.

