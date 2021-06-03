





With the Queen of the South series finale coming in just six days, the bulk of the questions out there are on the subject of Teresa’s fate. How can they not be?

At the end of last night’s penultimate episode, signs pointed to her being dead. Signs still point to her being dead in the finale promo below! You see the character being covered with a sheet, which 99.9% of the time means that someone is gone. (Scientifically, the percentage is probably even higher than that.)

If you were to look at this finale on the surface, you could say that the story is about all of those close to Teresa looking to fulfill her legacy. Yet, we tend to think that things are a little more complicated than that, even if that plotline could be intriguing in its own right.

Did Teresa fake her own death? That is the prevailing theory that is out there online, that this whole stunt with her and James was somehow concocted. Would James ever do something like this to Teresa? It’s a hard thing to consider at this point in the story, and it’s heartbreaking for so many fans who rooted for the two. That’s probably why it is more favorable to imagine a situation where this happened in order for the two to protect themselves, and for her to rise from the ashes like a metaphorical phoenix.

If Teresa did somehow pull this off, let’s hope that the writers produce some wonderfully-imaginative reenactment where they demonstrate exactly how this came to pass. For a good example, they could look back to season 3 when The Blacklist did something like this with Megan Boone’s character of Liz Keen. (Of course, we’re writing this as though the writers didn’t already put this story together months ago.)

Do you think Teresa will be alive at some point in the Queen of the South series finale?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments! After you do that, remember to also stay put for more updates leading to the big episode airing. (Photo: USA.)

