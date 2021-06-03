Queen of the South season 5 episode 9: Is Teresa really dead?







As we look at Queen of the South season 5 episode 9, we’re left to wonder this: What actually happened to Teresa? Is she dead as the episode makes it seem?

For the time being, we’re concerned: It’s hard not to be. Not only does it appear as though Alice Braga’s character is dead, but that James of all people was responsible! This is dark, very-much twisted, and sad for a lot of longtime fans to think about. It’s certainly not something we want to imagine — how could the story end like this?

Of course, remember this: On another USA series in White Collar, we saw the main character fake his own death. Could there be something similar going on here? We can’t rule it out entirely, and there is still another episode still to go.

What did you think about the events of Queen of the South season 5 episode 9?

Do you think that Teresa is really dead? Be sure to share in the comments, and come back soon for other news. (Photo: USA.)

