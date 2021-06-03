The Blacklist season 8 episode 20 photo: Who is Godwin Page?







We know that tomorrow night’s The Blacklist season 8 episode 20 is entitled “Godwin Page.” With that being said, there’s not that much known about who he really is.

What do we know about this guy? For starters, he is #141 on the Blacklist — which suggests that he’s hardly a threat insofar as notable criminals go. We foresee him being more of a small factor in the story than someone who completely takes over. That makes some sense, given that this episode starts with Reddington, Liz, and Dembe trapped as Neville Townsend and his team surround them.

Want to watch our video preview for tomorrow’s episode? If so, all you have to do is look below! Once you do, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube! Also, remember that there is another video coming once this episode airs. You don’t want to miss that!

Based on the photo above, it seems like Page’s ideal form of communication is via pay phone — and yea, apparently pay phones are still a thing. We also have to assume that he’ll have some sort of important role to play in the Townsend story at this point. Theater actor Christopher Gurr is playing the part, which does consider the show’s tradition of casting great stage performers. That’s been even more prevalent this season, with Broadway being largely shut down due to the pandemic.

Just based on the promos alone for this episode, you likely have a good sense of where this story is going. Some major secrets are going to be revealed to Liz — or, at least Reddington is going to try and make that happen. The one significant concern that we have is that at some point during this hour, something could keep those secrets from getting out in the intended manner.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on The Blacklist, including other insight on episode 21!

What do you want to see on The Blacklist season 8 episode 20?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around to get some other insight all about the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







