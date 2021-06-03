





Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? If you find yourself eager to get an answer to that question, we’re happy to help!

If you are confused at all about what’s happening tonight, we more than understand. The medical drama typically wraps up its seasons in May, so it’s not often you have to even consider the idea of them still running in the summer months. Yet, as you’ve probably figured out at this point, this is far from your typical season. The virus delayed filming and because of that, it also delayed the airing of the season’s final episodes. There is a new installment tonight at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and it will serve as the season 17 finale.

Want to know what’s ahead? Below, we’ve got the full Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 17 synopsis if you haven’t seen that already.

“Someone Saved My Life Tonight” – It’s wedding day for Maggie and Winston. Meanwhile, Meredith takes on a new role at the hospital, and Jo makes a life-changing decision on the season finale of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, JUNE 3 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

If you’ve seen the promo for this episode already, you may be wondering why there’s an objection right before the Maggie – Winston wedding. We’re right there with you! It felt like this ceremony was going to be the bright light in the midst of a very-dark season, but now, we’re left to wonder if everything is going to fall apart. Our hope is that this is some fake-out and really, everything goes off without a hitch. Let’s face it: It wouldn’t be the first time that a promo for this show dramatically misled us.

Where do you think the story is going to go entering Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 17?

