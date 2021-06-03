Blue Bloods season 12: Does it have a chance to feature 250th episode?







If you are a hit television show, any milestone you hit after your 200th episode is worth celebrating. There are only so much shows that make it to this point! You want to be able to commemorate them and remember that fewer and fewer shows make it there these days.

As we prepare for Blue Bloods season 12 debuting on CBS this fall, it’s dawned on us that there is a chance to commemorate another milestone! In particular, we are talking about the landmark 250th installment! As for whether or not the show is guaranteed to make it there, we’re very much hopeful.

Think about it like this: The season 11 finale was the 234th of the series’ run on CBS. Provided that Tom Selleck and the rest of the cast get to do 16 more at least, it will have a chance to celebrate this event. (Personally, we’d love for Blue Bloods to get back to 22 episodes again, but we have to wait and see on that.)

So what should a 250th episode of Blue Bloods look like? We think that it starts with getting a chance to see a huge, epic storyline that immerses much of the Reagans in it. We’d love something similar to the season 11 finale where so many of the storylines are somewhat linked. If not that, then it would be nice to see some familiar faces from the past turn up one more time.

What we don’t want to see is this: A replica of the same show we’ve seen a number of times in the past. This is one of those occasions that should feel special, and where we have an opportunity to remember what happened for many years after the fact.

What do you most want to see on Blue Bloods season 12?

Do you think we’ll have a chance to see the 250th episode? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back around for other news. (Photo: CBS.)

