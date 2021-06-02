





Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? It certainly goes without saying that we’d love more episodes. That’s especially the case given the current state of Kim Burgess. Can’t the show just give us more answers about how she’s doing?

Unfortunately, answers are just something we won’t be able to have for a good while. There is no new episode of Chicago PD airing tonight on the network and instead, we’ll be stuck waiting until we get around to the fall to learn what’s next. There isn’t an official premiere date out there as of yet, but we’re hoping that a few more details are going to be available over the next month or two. Just like the past few seasons, Chicago PD season 9 is going to be airing Wednesday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern as a part of a lineup that also includes both Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

Story-wise, we have a good feeling that this season is going to start off with learning how Burgess is doing following the attack. While we suppose the writers theoretically left her story up in the air, we personally believe that she’s going to be able to make it through some of what she’s dealing with. We wouldn’t be shocked if there is some sort of time jump where she’s doing a little bit better and we examine the current state of Intelligence and the relationships that constitute it.

In the end, there is one more question that we’re currently left to think about: What is the theme for season 9 going to be? We know that much of season 8 was about reform and whether or not it’s possible for all cops. For a number of them, we have a feeling that it is; we’re just not so sure about Voight, based on what we saw at the end of the season

