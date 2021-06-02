The Bold Type season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Secrets & tough reviews







Are you curious to learn what’s ahead on The Bold Type season 5 episode 3? With this being the final season, you have to imagine that the story is moving forward at a fairly rapid pace. You’ll see that throughout next week’s hour, as one of the primary focuses here is seeing how Jane, Sutton, and Kat deal with the challenges ahead. They are all trying to plan for the future now, but that can be tough when there are some significant things holding them back. Just think here in terms of difficult reviews, a divorce, or some hidden information from the past that could come to light sooner rather than later.

For a few more specifics about this episode overall, be sure to check out The Bold Type season 5 episode 3 synopsis below:

Jane faces unexpected performance reviews that shake her confidence in The Failing Feminist. Sutton’s attempts to move on from her divorce are thwarted by other’s opinions, and Kat reunites with Adena, who has a secret.

Speaking of the past, that’s one of the things that we expect to reverberate often throughout this final year. It’s a way for some of these characters to contend with some previous versions of themselves. Not only that, but it’s also a good way for us as a viewer to contend with what we’ve seen before. Final seasons are at their best when longtime viewers are rewarded for their loyalty, and when the writers still find a way to surprise even those who think they can predict every twist. Let’s hope that through the remaining episodes, there is a little bit of both that works its way into the equation.

