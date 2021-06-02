Queen of the South season 5 episode 10 spoilers: The series finale







Next week on USA, it’s here: Queen of the South season 5 episode 10. Of course, this is otherwise known as the series finale. It’s been a long journey for Teresa and everyone else in her life, and now we have to wonder this: How will the story end? What sort of consequences are there going to be for some of these characters’ actions.

As you would imagine with this being the final episode, the network isn’t giving all that much away. Instead, all we have in the official synopsis below are a couple of details about an attack that is coming up:

Pote, Kelly Anne, and James try to disappear, but they must fend off attacks from Devon Finch and Boaz.

Note that the network was careful to leave Teresa out of the synopsis for this final episode, and we do think that was intentional. Because of what they set up at the start of the season with the flash-forwards, they obviously did not want to give much away about what was coming. Can you really blame them? With a show like this, you want to keep things under wraps for as long as possible.

The one thing we simply hope for out of all of this is closure. We don’t really need this show to leave “everything up for interpretation” in the final episode. To us, it’s simply much more satisfying to know the beginning, middle, and end — and to understand why we were on the road that we were. This is the time for answers … and possibly also waterworks. You have to expect that with any ending.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Queen of the South series finale?

Do you have any theories as to how things are going to end?

