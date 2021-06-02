





Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Beyond that, what does the long-term future hold for the series? As you would imagine, there are a lot of different things we’ll talk through within this piece.

The first thing that we should do, though, is go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the series on the air tonight. What gives with that? Well ultimately, it has a lot to do with the season being over! Last week marked the big conclusion (and cliffhanger!) for the firefighter drama, and there are many questions we’re left to think about for a good while…

Who survives the incident at sea? – The end of the episode made us very-much concerned that Severide may not make it out alive, and that’d be a hard pill to swallow given how important he is to the show. Of course, it’s also impossible that he survives but another character in the mix doesn’t manage to make it…

Will Cruz get to be a dad? – It’s one of those major life achievements that it’s easy to root for! We really hope that we get a chance to see that moment play out.

How much of a time jump will there be? – We’re not sure that one of them is going to happen within the finale itself, but we have to think that there will be something within this vein within the first few episodes.

Will Boden leave Firehouse 51? – He could have an opportunity, and if he does, that means that Stella Kidd could stay on as a lieutenant. It’s hard to say that we want this for sure, though, given that we don’t like the idea of Boden taking off somewhere else.

Can we get a Stella/Severide wedding? – We want it, but a lot of that sure seems dependent on what happens with the aforementioned cliffhanger!

What do you want to see on Chicago Fire season 10 when it premieres?

