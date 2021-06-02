





Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? If you’re curious about that or the future of the franchise overall, we’re absolutely happy to help.

Unfortunately, we’re not going to be able to just hand over some good news … other than that a season 7 is eventually coming. It’s just not going to be here anytime soon. There is no new episode of the series on the air tonight, and at the moment, the earliest we’d expect the medical drama back is September. While this season was far shorter than usual, it did end up concluding at roughly the same time as usual.

When Chicago Med does eventually return, we know already what one of the big priorities is going to be: Trying to replace those who are departing. Both Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta are each going to be gone moving forward, and that means that Chicago Med needs to promote from within or find some new performers from elsewhere to fill these roles. We imagine that they’ll work on figuring this out over the next month or so and then in July, some more casting information will start to surface.

At the moment, it’s our hope that the writers will spend at least some time assessing the aftermath of these exits. While we’re sure there will be some sort of time jump in the early going, we also don’t want Natalie Manning and April Sexton to be completely forgotten — that’s especially the case for characters like Will Halstead, Crockett Marcel, and Ethan Choi. Those three guys were close to these women at various points in the show, and it would make some sense that there is a lingering reaction to them leaving the hospital (no matter the circumstances).

Fingers crossed that we’ll have more updates coming over the next month and a half!

What do you most want to see on Chicago Med season 7 when it premieres?

