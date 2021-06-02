The Blacklist season 8 episode 21 spoilers: The meaning of ‘Nachalo’







The Blacklist season 8 episode 21 is airing on NBC on a special night in Wednesday, June 16 — and it already seems like the producers are surprising us. Take, for starters, the title here in “Nachalo.” Wait, so it’s not the “Neville Townsend” episode? Our thinking entering the final episodes was that we’d probably get some sort of two-parter around that character while also revealing that he is #2 on the Blacklist.

Well, that’s not happening. Instead, you are probably going to have here one of the most important mythology episodes of the entire series.

Let’s kick things off here by sharing the full The Blacklist season 8 episode 21 synopsis — this makes it very clear why you should be excited:

06/16/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When Reddington takes Liz to the mysterious epicenter of his empire, their shared past reveals itself and long buried secrets are divulged. TV-14

Is this going to be where Liz finally understands why Reddington has done what he has over time? We have to wonder, and it would certainly justify the “no more secrets, no more lies” tagline that the show has been using from the start of this season.

For those wondering, there are multiple meanings to “Nachalo” insofar as notable Russian works — we almost hope that the title is a reference to a beginner’s guide to the Russian language. It would almost suggest that whatever is happening here with Reddington was a part of some elaborate plan, one that was present from the start a good thirty years ago.

