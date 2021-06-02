New Amsterdam season 3 finale promo: Is Max running to Helen?







Next week the New Amsterdam season 3 finale is going to air on NBC, and it’s clear already what the focus will be on: Max and Helen.

We know that there are fans all over the world wanting something big to happen for the two of them, and we certainly understand why. They have an incredible friendship, and they’ve also really taken their time in order to get to know each other. They both also seem to finally be in the same place, though this is no guarantee that they end up together at all.

The promo below indicates that Max can’t get Dr. Sharpe out of his head, and at one point, it seems like he’s running towards her — it feels almost like he is rushing to make some confession like you often see in one of the most romantic of movies. Of course, we have to remember that promos can be misleading, and that it feels like Max/Helen fans have seemingly had the rug pulled out from under them before. Think back to earlier this season when it seemed like something was going to happen after the chemical incident and nothing did. Maybe that was just a moment to get us to this point?

Of course, the most fear-inducing scenario here is that the season ends with some sort of romantic confession, only for us to not get to see what happens on the other side. That’s not the most pleasant thing in the world to think about, but we totally could envision something like that going down. At least we know there’s a season 4 already, right? That takes at least a small fraction of the anxiety away when dealing with something like this.

What do you want to see on the New Amsterdam season 3 finale?

Do you think that Max and Helen are actually going to end up together? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, be sure to stick around to score some other updates all about the series. (Photo: NBC.)

