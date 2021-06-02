Northwell Health Nurse Choir get America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer







As we prepared for the America’s Got Talent season premiere, we obviously wondered who’d get a Golden Buzzer.

It is often difficult to figure out exactly what the judges are looking for in this sort of act. Usually, it’s some combination of great talent and also an emotional story that wins them over. The moment that we saw the Northwell Health Nurse Choir, it felt like they fit the bell. These were brave people who made it through the worst of the health crisis and even still, they were looking to inspire other people. Also, they were legitimately good and brought a lot of different genres to their mash-up of “Lean on Me” and “Stand By Me.”

The moment that they were done, we almost expected Howie Mandel to slam down the Golden Buzzer immediately. How could he not? We saw from the previews that someone was pressing it. He did it after celebrating the choir for their talent, their resilience, and by sticking by each other through all of the tough times they’ve gone through. They were very much deserving of this honor, and now, they are going straight through the live shows.

Can they actually win this season? That’s where things get a little bit hazy. We’ve never had a choir win this show, even if some of them have made it far into the competition. We do think there’s a universal love and appreciation that goes out to nurses, though, and with that in mind, there is reason aplenty to be optimistic about how they are going to do.

Be prepared to see more of the Northwell Health Nurse Choir later this summer — there’s no specific air date as to when their performance in the live shows will be.

