Superman & Lois episode 9 spoilers: Smallville’s significance







After tonight’s episode, it obviously makes sense to be excited for Superman & Lois episode 9! What makes this show special is that each story can feel at times like there own thing, and there are new discoveries to be made at almost every turn.

For next week in particular, what stands out is the idea that Smallville is as significant of a character as anyone within the show itself. The writers have done a good job differentiating this already from the one in the Tom Welling series, which we know is not always the easiest thing in the world to do.

Below, we’ve got the full Superman & Lois episode 9 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

DETAILS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) team up to piece together the significance of Smallville to Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Alex Garfin, Jordan Elsass, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. (#109). The episode was directed by Eric Dean Seaton and written by Andrew N. Wong. Original airdate 6/8/2021. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Ultimately, much of this episode could be a team effort — as are many things within this show! While Clark is a focus within this story, he’s far from the sole one!

Beyond the story itself…

One of the things that we do hope to see change is a slight boost in the live ratings. So far, Superman & Lois has taken a big dip since that lengthy hiatus in the spring, and we hope that this isn’t some permanent casualty to the show. It does speak further to how risky it is to take a big break early on in a new season’s run.

