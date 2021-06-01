New Amsterdam season 3 episode 14 (finale) spoilers: Cliffhanger hopes







What is coming up on New Amsterdam season 3 episode 14? The first thing we can say is quite simple: The end is near. This is the big finale and while we don’t have to worry about a season 4 (the show’s been renewed through 2023), we’re still fearful for these characters. What’s going to happen to them either in the hospital or outside of it?

This is going to be a big episode — we’re excited about it, but at the same time infinitely nervous. It’s hard to not be a little bit of both.

For a few more details now on what lies ahead, we suggest to check out the full New Amsterdam season 3 episode 14 synopsis:

06/08/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Reynolds receives a dramatic offer. Max scours the hospital after he misplaces his wedding ring. Iggy contemplates a serious life change. Bloom learns some potentially life-changing news about Leyla. TV-14

If none of that gets you excited enough as-is, remember that showrunner David Schulner recently told TVLine that this is “a completely different New Amsterdam episode. It looks and sounds like nothing we’ve ever done before. And it takes place a little bit in the future.” What in the world does that mean? We’ll have to wait and see, but we do think it could suggest that some relationships and roles are a little bit different.

Oh, and we should also note that it raises big questions about the future. There could be a big one still, but we also wouldn’t be shocked if the writers chose to use the finale as almost an extended teaser for what season 4 could look and feel like. At least it’s a proper finale this time around, given that last season was cut short due to the onset of the virus.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the New Amsterdam season 3 finale?

How do you imagine that this story is going to end for the time being? Be sure to share right now in the comments! (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







