Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Season 5 filming talk

The first thing that we need to do here, though, is get the bad news out of the way: Once again, there is no new episode on the air tonight. Even though there are some shows that are extending their run past May (the traditional end date for the broadcast TV season), that is not happening in this instance. We’re done until at least the fall, which is when the show will air in its established Tuesday-night timeslot.

So when will there start to be some more updates on the upcoming batch of episodes? Hopefully, some more information will surface over the next couple of months! Filming for most fall network TV shows begins in July or August, and we imagine that for season 5, things will feel at least slightly closer to normal. This is a show that does still have a lot of stories to tell, especially when it comes to post-viral healthcare, equality in the field, and how Conrad and Nic (pictured above) are each going to be doing as parents. One of the most important things about this show is that they constantly find a way to make you feel all the emotions … and we’re sure that this will still be there.

When it comes to a first promo for what lies ahead, we’re targeting something in late August or early September. With the way that Fox tends to promote some of their shows, there’s not really a reason to expect something until then.

What do you most want to see on The Resident as we move into season 5?

