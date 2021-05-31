NCIS season 19: Three questions the premiere should answer







NCIS season 19 is going to be premiering on CBS this fall — and yes, that absolutely means we’ll be stuck waiting a while in order to have answers.

So what sort of answers should we get almost right away? We know that there are a few things that the writers will take their time on, whether it be casting any new regulars (if they do) or building upon any long-term relationships. For the sake of this piece, what we want to focus on is fairly simple: What sort of stories should be addressed almost right away? We’ve got three items in particular that are going to drive us crazy for however long they end up lingering…

Who attacked Gibbs? – We already know that Mark Harmon’s character is still alive, so there’s no reason to focus on that part of the equation. Instead, look more at who was responsible for blowing up that boat in the first place. It’s easy to just say that it’s the serial killer Gibbs and Marcie have been targeting, and that could be the case. Yet, there is no real confirmation on anything as of yet.

How is Torres handling Bishop’s exit? – This is something we hope isn’t glossed over. Right when it seemed like the two were about to become a romantic item, she took off to some unknown destination. He has to be hurting, especially when you think about how long it took him to open up to anyone in the first place.

Will Jessica Knight be formally brought in to the team? – It’s possible someone else could join NCIS as a regular down the road, but let’s start with a formal promotion of Katrina Law. She and Ellie Bishop are far from the same person, but her presence at least ensures that the team isn’t any more shorthanded than they already were.

