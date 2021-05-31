Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? A look towards season 3







Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? We know that viewers out there are going to want it, but there’s of course a difference between this and then the show actually coming on the air.

Of course, this is now where we have to go ahead and hand down the bad news: There is no new episode of the series coming on the network tonight. To make matters worse, you’re not going to be seeing new episodes for a long time, either. As for the reason behind this, it has everything to do with the show wrapping things up with their big finale last week. The drama has offered up some closure for the time being, and we’re now at the next order of business: Having to endure some exhausting wait for new episodes to arrive.

We know that for the flagship 9-1-1, we’ll be stuck sticking around until we get to this fall. For Lone Star, however, we’re not going to be anywhere near as lucky. All signs at the moment point to new episodes starting early next year, which means that we’re going to be waiting well over six months to see what happens next. Because there isn’t a lot of direct synergy between this show and the flagship in terms of crossovers, we also have a hard time thinking that a ton of direct updates are going to be handed down.

Odds are, we’ll get something more in terms of a 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 premiere date later this fall when Fox unveils their midseason schedule. Maybe in November or December, the first teaser will arrive in some shape or form. What we’re trying to get it at here is rather simple: There’s very little chance that anyone at the network is going to rush along getting the show on the air.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around to score some other insight all about the series. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







