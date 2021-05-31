America’s Got Talent video: Dustin Tavella does magic dedicated to son







Want to get another look at Tuesday’s America’s Got Talent premiere? Then check out a preview featuring Dustin Tavella!

In the video below, you can get a good sense of what lies ahead as this magician hits the stage hoping to both delight and inspire. We’ve seen a lot of magicians come on the show over the years and do tricks that are basically elaborate guessing-games. What makes Dustin’s so special? It’s not just the reveal at the end, but also how he manages to weave in his own personal story of adoption along the way. He makes you root for him, and that allows the end result of his act to be all the more powerful.

There’s a lot of emotional value in opening your act with a performance like this. Of course, the challenge after the fact is finding ways to top yourself. When viewers already know the story, it’s harder to produce something equating to the element of surprise with that. Because of this, the journey then becomes trying to find a way to top yourself in terms of the craft. We’ve seen magicians do very well for themselves on AGT over the years and because of that, we know that Dustin is more than capable of going far. We know that viewers are going to be very-much on board with him from the get-go, and we certainly hope that he can keep that going long-term.

Of course, what makes it so hard to predict with Dustin right now is the simple fact that we haven’t seen the majority of the show’s acts as of yet! There may still be some other fantastic performers waiting in the wings, including a potential golden buzzer.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent, including another audition from this week

What do you think about Dustin Tavella and his America’s Got Talent audition?

Do you want to see him advance? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to also stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







