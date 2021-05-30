America’s Got Talent video: Will 1aChord get a Golden Buzzer?







The America’s Got Talent premiere is set to come on NBC this Tuesday! What better way to rejoice than by watching 1aChord?

If you look below, you can get your first taste at the first season 16 audition. What makes these three guys so special? They didn’t even know each other a few months before their audition, so the entire vocal act came together at the last second. After you hear them sing, you’d probably think that the three of them have been together for years!

So what do these three pull off here? Think in terms of a fantastic, almost-operatic cover of Coldplay’s “Fix You” with one of them at the piano. The harmonies here are nothing short of beautiful, and they do enough to keep the familiar arrangement while also adding something new to the table at the same time. Just imagine what these guys could accomplish with a few more months of working and singing together!

For the time being, it’s a foregone conclusion that 1aChord advances to the next round. As for whether or not they get the Golden Buzzer, there’s a little bit more ambiguity around that. Typically AGT doesn’t show off these sort of acts in advance, so we’d be surprised if they do so here. Yet, at the same time it would be nice if they shook things up at some point to add an element of surprise here — just like it would be nice if they gave more Golden Buzzers away to a wide array of acts. More often than not, they go to kid singers so the show can have that big “moment.”

Remember that 1aChord will be performing on Tuesday’s big episode, which airs on NBC at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Related – Be sure to get some news when it comes to America’s Got Talent

Do you think 1aChord will go far on America’s Got Talent this season?

Are they Golden Buzzer worthy in your eyes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around to get some other news on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







