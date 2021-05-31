New Amsterdam season 3 episode 13 promo: The struggle for Luna







After a brief hiatus New Amsterdam season 3 episode 13 is airing after America’s Got Talent tomorrow night. So what can you expect? Prepare for one of the most important struggles that Max Goodwin has faced so far. This isn’t a medical one, though; instead, it’s all about custody of his daughter Luna.

In the promo below for “Fight Time,” you can get a good sense of what we’re talking about here. Georgia’s parents are fighting to take care of their granddaughter, thinking that they are in the best position to give her a proper future. Is that really the case? Max doesn’t think so. This case is complicated, mostly because there’s no denying that Ryan Eggold’s character works long hours. He inevitably is going to think that he is most equipped to take care of her, even though he does put his own life in jeopardy here and there. (Just think about this past episode!) He does love Luna deeply, but so does her grandparents. This is a situation that is deeply nuanced and not the sort of thing you see on network TV all that often.

For those of you interested in seeing more of these characters outside the hospital, this could be the episode for you. After all, we’re also going to be seeing a little bit of Iggy within this episode struggle with his stalker — the restraining order may not be having the impact that he hoped…

Because we are getting close to the end of the show’s current run, we have to imagine that the stories are only going to get more and more intense. We just hope that there are some victories in here! We know that it’s been a tough year for Max Goodwin and all of the other characters at New Amsterdam, just like it’s been a hard year for a lot of people in real life. That’s why we are hoping that this episode gives us at least some sort of happier ending.

