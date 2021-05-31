Is All American new tonight on The CW? Season 3 episode 14 spoilers







Is All American new tonight on The CW? If you do come into this article wondering about that, we’re happy to help! The stakes are higher than ever entering season 3 episode 14, especially when you consider what could happen in South Crenshaw.

Unfortunately, you’re going to have to wait for a little while still to see what’s next. There is no episode on The CW tonight, and the same goes for next week, as well. The current plan is for the football drama to return on Monday, June 14 with an installment entitled “Ready or Not.” It’s a game that Spencer and all of South Crenshaw need to desperately win. Otherwise, the sport itself could be shut down at the school. For a few teases of that you can view the promo below; meanwhile, the official synopsis has a handful of further details:

SACRIFICES FOR FRIENDS – When Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) quarterback must miss the game against Westlake, Spencer puts extra pressure on himself and his young teammates because of what is at stake. Billy (Taye Diggs) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) grow worried when Willie (guest star Brent Jennings) doesn’t show up to the game as promised and Billy learns something about Willie he wasn’t expecting. Laura (Monet Mazur) must deal with a new wrinkle at work that involves Olivia (Samantha Logan) leaving Laura with a tough decision. Meanwhile, Spencer takes a walk down memory lane as Coop’s (Bre-Z) 18th birthday nears and Layla (Greta Onieogou) and Preach (guest star Kareem Grimes) clash over how to celebrate Coop. Cody Christian and Karimah Westbrook also star. Nikhil Paniz directed the episode written by Jameal Turner. (#314). Original airdate 6/14/2021.

Just from reading that alone it’s probably pretty clear that there is more going on here than just football, but isn’t that often the case with this show? All American has always done a good job of making it clear that these are more than just athletes. Every single person within this world is important, and some of them could come carrying big surprises as the story progresses.

