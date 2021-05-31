Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? Early season 5 hopes on Fox







Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? If you come into this piece wondering about that, we’re happy to present some sort of answer.

As for whether or not it’s an answer you want, that is unfortunately a very different story. There is no new episode of the rescue drama tonight and instead, you’re going to be stuck waiting until the fall to see where the story goes from here. Last week proved to be the season 4 finale, and it’s one that offered up some closure while also raised some more questions for the future.

Take, for example, what the future holds for Maddie. It’s clear that the show wants you very-much worried about her and we get that. She’s a beloved character within this world and we don’t want to see her gone from her job forever. Yet, it’s also clear that she needs to work on herself and try to heal after everything she’s gone through. So much of it is painful and serious; Jennifer Love Hewitt is likely going to have some of her best material yet when the show comes back on the air.

Meanwhile, we have to imagine that Eddie will continue to be in recovery after what he went through in the finale. The fifth season will bring you new rescues, personal hardship, and hopefully some new faces mixed in there, as well. We imagine that a full premiere will be announced at some point in the fall; for now, we’d point mostly towards it being back in late September or early October. It won’t be joined immediately by the 9-1-1: Lone Star spin-off show, as Fox is currently holding off on that show until midseason. We don’t quite understand the idea of separating them, but clearly they know something at the network that we don’t.

