Manifest season 3 finale spoilers: Who’s running away?







The Manifest season 3 finale is set to arrive on NBC June 10 as an epic, two-hour event! It goes without saying that big stuff will happen. With that, though, we also hope that it’s not the final episode of the series outright.

At the time of this writing, talks are still ongoing to get the sci-fi drama back for more episodes. It’s the highest-rated of any of the network’s bubble shows, but we’ve been around this block enough to know that this is no guarantee of more episodes happening. We just hope that there’s a good cliffhanger that raises more questions and pushes NBC harder to bring the show back for more.

(Of course, we also wouldn’t mind if it is renewed for a season 4 ahead of time.)

Want to get a few more details all about what is coming up next? Check out the Manifest season 3 finale synopsis below:

06/10/2021 (08:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The Stones are reunited with Olive, yet their happiness is quickly interrupted when they discover Cal has run away. As Michaela struggles to help the passengers avoid a deadly threat, her relationship with Jared sours over mistrust. Ben and Saanvi undertake a treacherous mission to save someone they love, defying Eureka and the forces of nature. Driven by her most ominous Calling to date, Michaela along with Zeke race to stop a passenger before his actions turn deadly. Jared and Vance team up to save a loved one, but the partnership soon reveals secrets that could upend both mens’ lives.

Just when you read that alone, it makes it clear that there is a lot of danger coming from start to finish. There are trust issues, big discoveries, and also a calling like no other that Michaela has to take on.

