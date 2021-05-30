Is The Nevers new tonight on HBO? Season 2 projections







Is The Nevers new tonight on HBO? Is there a chance to see more of this twisted story play out?

In a way, the answer to that latter question is both yes and no. We know that there is a lot more of this story to go, but you won’t have a chance to see it right away. For the second straight week there is no new episode … and that’s a trend that you will see last for a good while. There is no premiere date yet for episode 7, but remember that episode 6 served only as a midseason finale rather than the end of season 1. Our presumption is that you will see the remaining episodes a little later this year, but this does nothing to answer the following question: What is the future going to hold beyond this? Will there be a season 2?

At the moment, we think the long-term future of The Nevers is very much up in the air, and we’re not altogether sure as to when or even if a renewal is going to happen. The show has proven more polarizing already than much of HBO’s standard programming, and is something that could impede its chances at coming back on some level. Some of it could depend on its streaming performance, but also what executives think about the creative the rest of the way … let alone some plans for the future.

We’ve said this before, though, and we certainly think that it does bear repeating: HBO does need a show like The Nevers on the air for at least a good while. Most of their larger hits as of late have been in the limited-series category, and it’s harder to rely on those year after year. It’s good to have a few solid staples that can last at least a few seasons!

