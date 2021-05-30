Is Batwoman new tonight on The CW? Season 2 episode 15, 16 scoop







Is Batwoman new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’ll absolutely bring you an answer to that question! Beyond that, though, we’re also looking to give an even larger picture at what the long-term future is for the superhero show.

The good news for now is that there is a LOT of great stuff coming for Javicia Leslie and the rest of the cast. The bad news, however, is that you’ll have to wait for a little while to see most of it. There is no new episode tonight for the second straight week; the plan is for Batwoman to resume next week with one of its most important Luke Fox episodes yet.

For some more details all about that, plus the episode that follows entitled “Rebirth,” take a look at the synopses below.

Season 2 episode 15, “Armed and Dangerous” – IS THIS GOODBYE? – As Luke Fox’s (Camrus Johnson) life hangs in the balance, repercussions from the devastating event are the catalyst for some life-changing decisions for those around him. Also starring Javicia Leslie, Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy and Nicole Kang. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu (#215). Original airdate 6/6/2021. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Season 2 episode 16, “Rebirth” – CAN’T LET IT GO – When a familiar foe descends upon Gotham, Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Mary (Nicole Kang) find they must rely on each other more than ever. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has a has a new mission – and gets an unexpected ally to join her. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy and Camrus Johnson. Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Daniel Thomsen (#216). Original airdate 6/13/2021. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

As we get closer to the end of the season, putting these characters in unexpected places is going to be one of the central themes. How can it not be? So much of this show is about creating these big, awe-inspiring moments where you wonder what lies ahead.

