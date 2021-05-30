Call the Midwife season 10 finale: Is Timothy Turner leaving for good?







The Call the Midwife season 10 finale on BBC One of course contained its fair share of heartfelt moments. How in the world could it not? This is the sort of thing that this show tends to rely on year after year.

Ultimately, one of the others is its ability to make you sad at the drop of that hat. You come to know and love these characters so much that it is always sad when one of them departs, and that could very well be the case here with Timothy Turner. Both Shelagh and Dr. Turner had to prepare themselves for this temporary goodbye tonight, as the character headed off to medical school. This sets up a season 11 where there may not be a chance to see this character all that much, and the same could be said for season 12.

Does this mean that Timothy is gone forever? Hardly. We would personally love it if years down the road, he ends up joining Dr. Turner on the job and the show becomes a family practice more than ever before. It would bring the story full-circle, and also reverberate home the theme of change that has been a near-constant in most of the series.

We know that there were some other relationship-based stories that were introduced within this episode, and we’ll be more than a little bit excited to see what happens with some of those. Take, for example, getting a chance to dive more into Trixie’s personal life, or maybe even see a wedding for Lucille and Cyril in the upcoming Christmas Special. Who doesn’t tear up at a romantic occasion right in the middle of the holidays?

