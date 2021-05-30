The Blacklist season 8 episode 20 spoilers: A look at Liz, Cooper! (photo)







When The Blacklist season 8 episode 20 arrives on NBC this Friday, it’s fair to wonder what is going to be happening with Liz. Will she be able to survive the showdown with Neville Townsend and some of his crew?

At the end of episode 19, we saw Megan Boone’s character doing what she could to survive with Reddington and Dembe alongside her. We can’t guarantee that these three will be on the same page forever, but it’s at least clear that they all need each other in that moment.

Based on the photo above from “Godwin Page,” it does feel pretty clear that Liz at least makes it out of that situation alive. After all, she’s having some sort of important discussion with Harold Cooper! Judging from the fact that she’s not in handcuffs, arresting her doesn’t seem to be the top priority for him anymore. Have circumstances changed? It’s at least possible given that the promo for this episode indicates that Reddington is going to tell Liz the truth — finally. Maybe she realizes that Reddington was right all along with his actions, and the best thing that she can do is work together with him.

Given that there are only three episodes left this season, it’d certainly be exciting if there was some sort of paradigm shift coming once more with The Blacklist! We want the end of this season to be as exciting as possible, especially if we are gearing up for some sort of epic battle against Townsend. (Doesn’t that feel like the only way that this season is going to end?)

