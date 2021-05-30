Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Early season 2 hopes







Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Are there more stories to come courtesy of Queen Latifah and the rest of the cast? Within this article, we’ve got an answer to that question — not only that, but we’ll also talk about what the future holds.

We don’t want to keep you waiting on the bad news, so let’s go ahead and get it over with now: There is no new episode of The Equalizer on the air tonight. What’s the reasoning behind that? It’s rather simple: Last week was the finale! Even if there was more story to tell this spring, there’s a good chance that CBS would not put it on the air on Memorial Day Weekend. This is traditionally one of the worst TV days of the year and with that, a lot of major networks tend to steer clear.

If there is some more news that we can hand down on the subject of the show’s future, it’s this: There will be a season 2 coming up this fall! That renewal was ordered a little earlier this year, and you’ll have a chance to see how The Equalizer does with a longer, more traditional season. It’s our hope that the show will be back in either late September or early October, but that’s going to be up to what CBS wants more so than anyone else. We just think that with the health crisis winding down, there’s plenty of reason to think that filming will be able to start off this summer and continue in a more traditional way.

Here is the big question we’re left to this about over the summer: What will change with Robyn and Delilah? How much is McCall going to be able to keep quiet what she really does for a living? It feels like she’s at the end of the road in terms of keeping this secret.

