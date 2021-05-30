





Next week on Showtime The Chi season 4 episode 3 will be coming on the air … and we already think it’s going to be emotional. How can it not based on that Jada story that we saw tonight?

Near the end of the episode we learned that Yolonda Ross’ character was diagnosed with cancer and moving forward now, she faces what looks to be a difficult battle. This storyline for Jada could show further the challenges in the modern-day health-care system, alongside who will truly be there to support her during this hard time. This is also a reminder that even within the current health crisis, there are a number of other medical issues that still deserve our attention. They don’t just go away because we are focused on the virus.

As for some other storylines, we would imagine that Kiesha’s pregnancy will remain a key topic of conversation for a little while. There are a number of storylines, both medical and personal, that the writers could choose to focus on here.

Because The Chi is at its core about a group of characters and the community they live in, you have to expect stories that run the gamut in episode 3. Those include a dive into politics, a call for unity, and even a confrontation that could turn dangerous. Even though we are incredibly early within this season the writers are still doing what they can to fire on all cylinders. Clearly, they know that there are some big things that they are setting up, and we know that they aren’t afraid to make some big swings. Think in terms of all the characters who have been written out over the years!

Unfortunately, Showtime has yet to release a full synopsis for season 4 episode 3 — hopefully that will change over the coming days.

