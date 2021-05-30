Is Mare of Easttown new tonight on HBO? Episode 7 (finale) talk







Is Mare of Easttown new tonight on HBO? If you’re interested in getting an answer to that question, have no fear: Some of that lies within!

We would certainly understand if you doubted that the show was on the air tonight. After all, this is Memorial Day Weekend! This is a time in which a lot of networks opt to go off the air for the day and spare themselves the inevitably ratings drop. A lot of people think of the Sunday of this weekend almost as another Saturday.

Yet, HBO doesn’t care about live ratings. They don’t need to! The majority of their audience either streams their shows or watches them after the fact, and that’s why the network is going ahead and airing the Mare of Easttown finale tonight! It will be coming on the network / HBO Max at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, and that is where you can see Kate Winslet’s character do her part in order to wrap up her investigation. In true show fashion, though, you will probably get a number of shocking and/or devastating twists along the way.

Will there be closure to the story in the finale? The answer is yes, or at least insofar as the producers want to give you clear answers. This series was meant to have a clear-cut beginning, middle, and end from the start. Don’t go into tonight thinking that this is meant to set the stage for some sort of season 2 later. What we get in episode 7 is going to be it. We more than expect this to be one of the network’s biggest TV events this summer, or at least between now and whenever they decide to premiere Succession. Shouldn’t they get on announcing a date for that?

