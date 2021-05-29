The Bachelorette spoilers: How Katie Thurston’s journey begins







You are going to have a chance to see Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette kick off on Monday, June 7, and all signs point to it being a lot of fun! There will be romance, drama, thirty potentially suitors, and hopefully, a season with a happier ending. We know that a lot of people felt like this past season was too negative in tone, and the ending was derailed entirely by incidents away from the show.

We do like Katie — she came across as charismatic and empathetic her first go-around, and we think she’ll be the right person to usher in what’s next for the franchise.

As you prepare for the premiere episode, why not check out the attached synopsis? We do think it does a good job of setting the stage for what’s ahead:

“1701” – Katie Thurston sets off on her journey to find love with her charm, wit and take-no-nonsense attitude that fans fell in love with during her time on “The Bachelor.” With the help of former Bachelorettes and mentors Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams by her side, Katie is ready to meet her men; with 30 lucky potential suitors pulling out all the stops, props and moves in hopes of catching her eye before the first rose ceremony. Strap in, it’s going to be a season like no other on “The Bachelorette,” airing MONDAY, JUNE 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

It’s clear that Tayshia and Kaitlyn are each going to have a big role to play throughout the season, but it is interesting that ABC continues to shy away from calling them “hosts.” Is this them trying to steer away from the Chris Harrison controversy? We wonder; it’s either that or they are going to play a slightly different role than Chris did in the past.

