Mare of Easttown finale: Momentum goes beyond the case







As we prepare for the Mare of Easttown finale on HBO this weekend, you have to think the network is thrilled with what they’re getting.

Story-wise, we’re set up for a thrilling conclusion. Mare has some huge decisions to make as the case potentially winds down, and that’s without even getting into the chaos of her personal life. We know that this is one of those shows where there are constantly things being juggled in the air — yet, we know that this is a limited series. Because of this, you have to imagine that there will be some reasonable resolution at the end of the day.

Beyond just the story of the show, though, we imagine that HBO is also wondering this: Can they keep the ratings momentum strong here? It’s fair for them to wonder this, given that we’re talking about a show that has become already an incredible hit! It’s done something that is very-much rare within the TV world, as it’s managed to get more and more live viewers with each passing episode. Last week’s, for example, ended up drawing more than 1.2 million live viewers. That is the largest total audience for the show so far, and remember that this doesn’t include people who are watching on HBO Max or recording it on their DVR.

We know that none of this is going to lead to Mare of Easttown coming back for another season but still, we think the network will look at this as a reminder that their model works. They can find some other limited series out there featuring big names and continue to get themselves both awards-show viability and also plenty of viewers.

