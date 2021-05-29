The Blacklist season 8 episode 20 promo: Wil Reddington tell Liz the truth?







When The Blacklist season 8 episode 20 comes onto NBC next week, is it possible that we’re really going to learn everything? It’s a crazy thing to imagine, but it could very well happen!

In the promo below for “Godwin Page,” Raymond Reddington proclaims that “the time has come” for him to admit to Liz Keen the truth about everything — why he has done what he has over the years, and also the importance of keeping much of it a secret.

Here’s where things get complicated for us — is this really going to be the truth? Or instead, is this going to be just what Reddington wants people to think is the truth? We know that he won’t straight-up lie, but this has been a guy who over the years, has a real habit of spinning and twisting things to suit whatever he wants.

We have thought for a while, though, that Reddington would be better off if he was to admit at least a few things to Liz about the past. At this point, it’s almost more dangerous to hide them — also, he needs fewer people trying to kill him! We know that Townsend is after both Liz and Reddington, and the only real way for them to survive this could be them joining forces. This is something that we’ve personally wanted for a long time — maybe this is when we can actually start to see some of that pay off.

There are only three episodes left this season — if this is what episode 20 is like, imagine what is after the fact!

Do you think Reddington will actually tell Liz on The Blacklist season 8 episode 20?

