This Is Us season 6 spoilers: A VERY cryptic tease for the future







As you prepare for This Is Us season 6, it goes without saying that there are SO many questions we need an answer to. We’ve got Nicky’s wedding ring, Kate getting re-married, Randall’s future, and so many others.

Of course, the show is going to take its time handing down breadcrumbs, and you won’t get any concrete information until we get around to 2022, most likely. Yet, we easily have one of the most cryptic teases we’ve had a chance to see yet from Beth herself in Susan Kelechi Watson.

Want to get some more news on This Is Us in video form? Then be sure to watch our full finale review right now! After you do that, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’ll have some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

Speaking (via TV Insider), here is just some of what the actress had to say about what the future holds:

“One sentence to sum up my character for next season would be: I’m not truly dead. Comma. I’m still here with you. Colon. And I will always be here with you. Period.”

What in the world does that mean? It’s such a mystery, but we have to think it has something to do with the people in her life. Maybe it’s a loved one in the present, or maybe it’s a memory from the past that we don’t have all the answers to as of yet. We know that Beth is on a transformative journey, especially when it comes to her career. We want to see her more successful than ever in the world of ballet; what happened to her due to the virus can’t be the end of her story there!

At least we know Beth and Randall are still together in the future — that at least allows us to have a slight sigh of relief.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us!

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you take a look at that, remember to stick around to get some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







