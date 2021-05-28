Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? Season 3 episode 14 spoilers







Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’ll take a look at that question — but while we’re at it, take a look at what the future holds.

Of course, the first order of business here is getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode on the air tonight. As a matter of fact, there isn’t a new episode on the air at all until we get around to Friday, June 11. When the show does return, it will be with a new, super-important episode that puts Mel in a precarious position. What will have to be done in order to save her? We’ll see some high stakes and some big risks taken here, and that’s without even mentioning some of what is going on with Harry.

You can get a few more teases for what lies ahead courtesy of the promo; meanwhile, the Charmed season 3 episode 14 synopsis has some more news on what lies ahead:

AT ALL COSTS – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) must take on the Perfecti in order to save Mel; Harry’s (Rupert Evans) mortality journey kicks into high gear with unexpected consequences. Also starring Poppy Drayton. Joe Gallagher directed the episode written by Christina Piña and Carolyn Townsend (#314). Original airdate 6/11/21

If it makes the wait any easier, know that there is also another episode of the series coming after the fact on June 18. This show will be airing through the summer, which we hope makes it a little bit easier that it had such a late start.

Know this: Charmed is coming back for a season 4, so whatever happens in this upcoming episode is just scratching the surface of what’s next.

