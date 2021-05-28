Dexter season 9 teaser: Meet Dexter’s new alter ego!







Sure, you may be waiting until the fall to see Dexter season 9 air on Showtime, but why not go ahead and enjoy the latest teaser? This is one that is useful in further establishing the new setting, and then also giving us a sense of how Dexter Morgan is hiding himself.

To the surprise of no one, Dexter now has a new name — if we piece together what some of the locals are calling him, we come up with Jim Lindsay. He’s someone who seems to be fully immersed in the town of Iron Lake, which certainly looks and feels rather different from Miami. The people are friendly and the town seems small and idyllic.

Of course, none of these people know that Dexter is a serial killer. Is he still up to some of his old tricks? When he walks past some knives in the teaser, you can see that there’s a tiny glint in his eyes. It’s certainly a suggestion that there is still the Dark Passenger there, even if he’s figured out a way to control them.

For those who haven’t heard, this “season 9” is designed to mostly serve as a limited-series event, and to provide closure to a story that ended in very controversial fashion years ago. Other than Michael C. Hall, it still remains to be seen if any other original cast members are returning for the revival — with the way that Dexter ended, it’s hard to figure how some of them could be involved at this point. Our hope still remains that Jennifer Carpenter could be back playing a similar role to what Harry played in the original series — a sort of conscience for Dexter. It’s hard to imagine the show without Deb, even if the character is no longer in the land of the living.

