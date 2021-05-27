Law & Order: Organized Crime episode 8 (finale) spoilers: The trial







When the Law & Order: Organized Crime finale airs on NBC next week, you better prepare to have your jaw on the ground. This is an episode that should bring us some closure on the Wheatley case. We are, after all, going to see a trial! This is where everything will start to fall into place for Stabler and the team — there is no guarantee of victory, but we’ll do our best to remain optimistic.

Here’s the problem: When taking down a powerful family, you have to prepare for sudden twists and turns. Some of these people will do anything to secure a last-second win, and there are going to be some last-second changes that threaten to derail the case altogether.

Below, we have the full Law & Order: Organized Crime finale synopsis with some additional scoop on what lies ahead:

06/03/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : SEASON FINALE – As Wheatley goes to court to face the litany of charges against him, Richie makes moves to save himself and his family name. Morales and Washburn keep close tabs on their star witness. Bell and Stabler must cope with a sudden development in the case. TV-14

Could there still be a cliffhanger?

With a show like this, it feels almost silly to rule something like that out. Yet, we know that the plan for season 2 is to focus on different cases and arcs. If there is a surprising ending to this season, odds are it’s something that will be either paid off quickly in season 2 or is tied to the next case.

After all Stabler has gone through in the past eight episodes, we’d be more than happy personally if they just gave him a further sense of closure.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Law & Order: Organized Crime right now

What do you most want to see on Law & Order: Organized Crime episode 8?

How do you think the finale is going to end? Be sure to share right away in the comments! After you do that, remember that we do have some other updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







