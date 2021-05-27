Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 17 (finale) spoilers: Wedding day!







Next week on Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 17, the big moment is finally here! It’s the epic, emotional finale, and that makes there are all sorts of reasons you could cry. Characters could die, relationships could blossom, and big decisions could be made.

For the time being, though, we’re at least cautiously optimistic that this episode could have at least a few happy moments. After all, we’re getting to see Maggie and Winston tie the knot! Their wedding could take center stage, and along with that Meredith could make a decision about what her future holds at the hospital. Also, we’re going to get the culmination of a Jo plot that has been a part of the show for a while now.

Want more Grey’s Anatomy video insight? Then take a look at the episode discussion we’ve got below! There are weekly reviews posted at the Matt & Jess YouTube Channel, so subscribe! You don’t want to miss out.

For a few more details on the finale and what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Someone Saved My Life Tonight” – It’s wedding day for Maggie and Winston. Meanwhile, Meredith takes on a new role at the hospital, and Jo makes a life-changing decision on the season finale of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, JUNE 3 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Will we get a cliffhanger?

Because this is Grey’s Anatomy, you can never rule that out! Yet, we’d also say that this is one of the rare occasions where we could have a satisfying ending. There was a lot of uncertainty for a while as to whether or not this would be the final season; because of that, there may have been more resistance to doing a shocking cliffhanger.

Also, it’s been a tough year; maybe the writers decided to give us a moment here to breathe.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Grey’s Anatomy season 17 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back around for other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







