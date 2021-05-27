Lucifer season 5 episode 9: Watch the opening scene now!







Tonight at midnight (Pacific time, anyway) — Lucifer season 5 episode 9 will be here, and the same goes for the remainder of the season! There’s so much great stuff ahead, whether it be exploring new family dynamics of learning what the future holds for Lucifer and Chloe romantically. There’s so much to take on, and we know that we’re building towards an endgame here. Just remember for a moment that Lucifer season 6 is the final season — heck, the writers approached much of season 5 thinking that it was going to be the end.

We know waiting for the next few hours is going to be tough; luckily, we have a sneak preview to make things easier.

In the video below, you can watch the opening scene from episode 9, one that features more of Dennis Haysbert as God. He’s going to be a huge focus in the back half of the season as his relationship with his sons is greater explored. There’s some obvious conflict here with Lucifer and Michael, and he’s going to have to wade into some of those waters. Meanwhile, Chloe simply has to figure out what’s happened to the station; God freezes time, but it doesn’t seem like it will be that way for long.

Beyond this scene, we know that there are some other big things ahead. Inbar Lavi is poised to return as Eve at some point in the back eight episodes, and you’ll also have a chance to see the long-awaited musical episode wedged somewhere in here.

What are you most excited to see on Lucifer season 5 episode 9?

Lucifer returns in 12 hours! Until then, my gift to you is the opening scene from tomorrow's premiere! pic.twitter.com/qSaI4Kn9ST — Netflix (@netflix) May 27, 2021

