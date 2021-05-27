





Is Manifest new tonight on NBC? Given where things are in season 3 right now, it absolutely makes sense to want more story!

The good news is that you are going to have chances to see all of that play out. The bad news, however, is that you’ll be waiting for a while to see what’s next. Because of a special episode of The Wall that is airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, Manifest season 3 episode 11 is airing on Thursday, June 3. Following that, there are two more episodes coming on June 10 that will close out the season. Will those be the final episodes of the series? There will be time to discuss that at some point, as Manifest remains one of the few shows on NBC that have not been either renewed or canceled.

For now, let’s get to discussing the story for this next episode (entitled “Duty Free”) — the synopsis below feels like a great jumping-off point:

The consequences of Ben’s actions tests his marriage and sends Grace reeling. Michaela makes a difficult decision regarding Saanvi’s secret. Cal, following his intuition, provides secret refuge to an outcast.

Based on the attached promo, seeing the aftermath of Ben’s arrest is at the top of the things we’re the most interested in at present. How could it not be? This is going to be such a pivotal, earth-shattering moment for the series and for Ben’s future. That’s without getting into Saanvi’s testing or some of the other threads that have been set up here over the course of the season.

We know that Manifest can be dramatic and/or shocking, so we’re certainly expecting all of these emotions over the remaining episodes this season! Also, we figure that there has to be another cliffhanger on the way — while we may get some answers on Flight 828 this season, it’s hard to imagine we’ll get all of them.

What do you want to see on Manifest season 3 coming up?

