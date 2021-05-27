Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? Season 3 episode 14 spoilers







Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’re going to do our best to answer that very question. There’s also a lot to look forward to, given that the next new episode carries with it the title of “This Feels a Little Cult-y.”

So what is coming up here? Well at the core of this particular installment you’re going to see Lizzie heading off to what seems to be a “wellness retreat.” The title for this article alone should give you a good suggestion as to how that’s going to go.

Below, we’ve got the full Legacies season 3 episode 14 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

WITCHAPALOOZA – In an attempt to control some of Hope’s (Danielle Rose Russell) negative emotions, Josie (Kaylee Bryant) suggests they join Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) at a wellness retreat for witches. Alaric (Matthew Davis) and Dorian (guest star Demetrius Bridges) team up after learning MG (Quincy Fouse) may be in trouble. Ben Levin and Leo Howard also star. America Young directed the episode written by Penny Cox (#314). Original airdate 6/10/2021

If you haven’t seen the promo below for this episode, it does a pretty good job of illuminating this situation further. We’ve got a good feeling that this will be one of the more entertaining episodes of the season. How can it not be? You’ve got a premise that is typically entertaining whenever it’s utilized — at least for the Lizzie story. It feels like most of the danger right now is going to come from Alaric and MG. We hope that he’s okay! After what happened earlier this season, we can’t stand to lose another major character from this world.

What do you want to see on Legacies season 3 moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

